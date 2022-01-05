Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $333.89

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $248.77. 127,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,824.09, a PEG ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

