Brokers Issue Forecasts for HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

