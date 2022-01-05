Brokers Offer Predictions for Mimecast Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mimecast in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.89 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

MIME has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $487,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,812 shares of company stock worth $10,252,931. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

