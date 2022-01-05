Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

