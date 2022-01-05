Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $66.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.