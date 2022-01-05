BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $1.68. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 78,873 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

