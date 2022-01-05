BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.47. 43,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.47. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.09 and a 52-week high of C$4.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

