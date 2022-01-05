BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. 586,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,933. BTRS has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at $440,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 33.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BTRS by 40.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of BTRS by 428.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

