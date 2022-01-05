Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $13.88. Burnham shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 460 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

