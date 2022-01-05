Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.34. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 5,723 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -2.06.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $772,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $1,119,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $1,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

