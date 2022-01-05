Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.86

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 92025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Several brokerages have commented on CDRE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.