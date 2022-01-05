Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of CSTE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 103,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,505. The stock has a market cap of $412.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 980.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Caesarstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesarstone by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 68,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.