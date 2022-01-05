Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS CRNCY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.