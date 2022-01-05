Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $13.67. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 866 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

