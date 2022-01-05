Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,543 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.