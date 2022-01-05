Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

