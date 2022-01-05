Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 796,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 384,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

