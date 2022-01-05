Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,782 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 862,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,544 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.