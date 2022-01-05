Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.