Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PSL opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.