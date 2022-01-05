Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

LVS stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

