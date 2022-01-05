Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $176.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.