Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as high as C$15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 156,103 shares changing hands.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

