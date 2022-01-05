Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as low as C$3.16. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 43,014 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$574.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$91.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 257.31%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

