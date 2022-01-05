CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 4,818,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,680. CannaPharmaRX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About CannaPharmaRX
