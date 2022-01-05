CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 4,818,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,680. CannaPharmaRX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

