Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.44

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 369130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.