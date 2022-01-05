Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.44

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 369130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.