Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

