Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTAGF stock remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

