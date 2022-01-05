Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $66,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,037 shares of company stock worth $8,398,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after buying an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

