CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post sales of $280.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.68 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $892.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,257 shares of company stock valued at $24,209,130 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

