Carlos Fernandez Sells 477 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carlos Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00.

JBT traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.72. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

