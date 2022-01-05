Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABGY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

