Cat Token (CAT) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $1,706.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.00316247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

