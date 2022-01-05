Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 22,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 409,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $5,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.