Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 22,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 409,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
