CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

