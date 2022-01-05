CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.88.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded down C$0.72 on Wednesday, hitting C$67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,001. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.74 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.40.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at C$293,108.42.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

