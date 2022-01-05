CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

CX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 6,802,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

