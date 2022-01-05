Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Critical Survey

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $17.85, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 2.55 -$1.78 billion $0.28 45.75 Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 10.28 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -9.60

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Cenovus Energy pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out -92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 2.29% 2.17% 0.97% Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Cenovus Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.