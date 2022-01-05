Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $143,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 46.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Centene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

