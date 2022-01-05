Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 14,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,122. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.