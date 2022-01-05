Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.57.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.78 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -7.13%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

