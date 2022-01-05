Centrality Market Capitalization Hits $158.43 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $158.43 million and $1.16 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

