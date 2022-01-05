Centric Swap (CNS) Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1.30 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.08 or 0.08065043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.44 or 0.99839375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

