Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 15,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 947,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

