Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 46,146 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $56,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 1,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,315. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.46.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.