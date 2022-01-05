Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 589,166 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 266.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $63,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 3,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.