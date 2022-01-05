Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 840 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

