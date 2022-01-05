Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,850 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Americold Realty Trust worth $74,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

