Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $106.39 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Woodward comprises approximately 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Woodward worth $106,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Woodward by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,353. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

