Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.12. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.90 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

